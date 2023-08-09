There’s only one state left where it’s illegal to pump your own gas

A man is pictured at a gas station in Weehawken, New Jersey, in March 2022. New Jersey is now the only state in America where it’s illegal for drivers to pump their own gas.

 Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — New Jersey is now the only state in America where it’s illegal for drivers to pump their own gas.

Oregon last week lifted its 72-year-old ban on self-service gas stations, allowing stations to operate half of their pumps as self-serve. Oregon’s law, which was signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, was passed over the objections of a union representing 800 workers at stations.