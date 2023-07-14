(CNN) — Three graphic designers are suing Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein over what they allege is “egregious” copyright infringement and racketeering.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in a California federal court Tuesday, the designers allege Shein produced and sold exact copies of their designs. They claim Shein uses “secretive algorithms” to determine fashion trends — algorithms they allege “could not work” without generating exact copies of artists’ work.