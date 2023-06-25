The world’s fight against inflation is about to get more serious – and painful

The Bank of England in the financial district of the City of London, Britain, is seen here on June 21. Central bankers across the globe are delivering a message: Slow and steady won’t win the race against inflation.

 Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Central bankers across the globe are delivering a message: Slow and steady won’t win the race against inflation.

“If we don’t raise rates now, high inflation can stay with us for longer,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said after raising interest rates unexpectedly by half a percentage point on Thursday.