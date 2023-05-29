The world’s biggest ad agency is going all in on AI with Nvidia’s help

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks during Computex Taipei on Monday, May 29, 2023.

 I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency, has teamed up with chipmaker Nvidia to create ads using generative artificial intelligence.

The companies announced the partnership Monday, with Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang unveiling WPP’s new content engine during a demo at Computex Taipei.