US Treasury Secretary Yellen arrives in Beijing

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6.

 Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Beijing/Hong Kong (CNN) — The world is big enough for both the United States and China to thrive, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday as she wrapped up a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen said she had “direct, substantive, and productive” talks with China’s new economic leadership, including Premier Li Qiang and Pan Gongsheng, the newly appointed Communist Party chief of China’s central bank.

CNN’s Laura He contributed reporting.