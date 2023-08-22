The workplace can be rough for menopausal women. Employers are starting to step up

New York (CNN) — From hot flashes and heart palpitations to chronic insomnia and brain fog, menopausal symptoms may affect roughly 25% of the US working population at any given time — and now a growing number of employers are stepping up to offer more support.

The 39-million-plus working women in the United States in their 40s and beyond will discover that the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause are a real thing, and will intrude on their workday. Yet the symptoms often are not adequately acknowledged or treated by the medical community and are usually considered something to be hidden at work.