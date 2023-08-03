The US was just downgraded, but the jobs report will likely be strong

A 'Now Hiring' sign posted on the window of a business looking to hire workers on May 05, in Miami.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Despite Tuesday’s credit rating downgrade amid concerns about the challenges facing the United States, markets and economists are expecting another solid jobs report on Friday.

And while economic data isn’t typically the sexiest of topics, the monthly jobs report has in recent months delivered plenty of excitement and its fair share of surprises.