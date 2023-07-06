The US private sector added half a million jobs last month. Here’s what that means for Friday’s jobs report

A woman holds a flyer at a career fair in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 20.

Minneapolis (CNN) — US companies saw a massive, unexpected spike in hiring activity in June, according to private payroll processor ADP’s latest employment report, released Thursday morning.

ADP’s National Employment Report, produced in a collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, showed that the private sector added 497,000 jobs last month, far exceeding economists’ expectations for 228,000 jobs and ADP’s May total of 267,000 hires.