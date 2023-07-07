The US labor market cooled off in June, adding just 209,000 jobs

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US job market cooled back down in June, adding just 209,000 jobs, and fueling optimism that the economy is on course to nail that elusive soft landing of lowering inflation without triggering a recession.

The June job gains, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, were nearly 100,000 positions below May’s stronger-than-expected showing of 306,000 and also fell below economists’ expectations for a net gain of 225,000 jobs.