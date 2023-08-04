The US job market continues its cooldown, adding just 187,000 positions last month

A "Now Hiring" sign at Jamba Juice in San Francisco, on June 26.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy gained just 187,000 jobs in July, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s another indication that the labor market is slowly cooling off, in line with the Federal Reserve’s goal.