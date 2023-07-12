New York (CNN) — The resiliency of the US economy is defying expectations — and the odds of a “soft landing” are improving, said Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, on Wednesday afternoon.

New data from the Labor Department released earlier in the day showed that inflation rose last month by 3%, its slowest pace since March 2021. The news pushed markets higher, and Biden touted it as “Bidenomics in action.”