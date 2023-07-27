Washington (CNN) — The US economy picked up steam in the second quarter despite punishing rate hikes and still-high inflation.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, grew by an annualized, seasonally adjusted 2.4% rate in the April-through-June period, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That was a faster pace than in the first three months of the year and was also above economists’ expectations for a 1.8% rate, according to Refinitiv. GDP is also adjusted for inflation.