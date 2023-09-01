The US economy continued to add jobs at a robust pace last month

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly job total came in similar to last month’s job gains; however, the July total was revised down by 30,000 jobs to 157,000. June was revised down significantly as well, from 185,000 to 105,000.