The US economy can’t function smoothly without UPS. That’s why a strike will hurt

A delivery man pushes a cart full of packages to deliver to an apartment building.

 Andrew Harnik/AP/FILE

New York (CNN) — UPS isn’t just another large shipping company. It carries 6% of America’s gross domestic product in its trucks. It also plays a central role in the smooth movement of goods the economy depends upon, feeding supply chains that are only recently recovering from disruptions that drove that drove up prices in the past couple years.

That’s why there is so much at stake in contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union. Without a deal, 340,000 Teamsters are preparing to go on strike at the nation’s largest trucking company starting August 1.