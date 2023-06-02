The US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations — again

Madison
A sign for a healthcare career fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, is pictured on February 28.
Minneapolis (CNN) — The US labor market isn’t ready to slow down just yet.
Employers added 339,000 jobs in May, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.
That’s a much hotter number than the 190,000 that economists were expecting.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.4%. Economists were projecting it to climb to 3.5%, according to Refinitiv.
This story is developing and will be updated.
