The US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations — again

A sign for a healthcare career fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, is pictured on February 28.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US labor market isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

Employers added 339,000 jobs in May, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.