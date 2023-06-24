New York (CNN) — Throughout history, humans have proved incapable of resisting the allure of the Earth’s extremes — its tallest mountains, deepest oceans, even the outer limits of its atmosphere.

And as technology has evolved, a sprawling industry of extreme tourism has emerged to give people — mostly wealthy people — a chance to stare down death with a considerable safety net. For the right price, you can ascend or descend to the planet’s nooks and crannies, briefly occupying spaces that only a handful of people in history have ever been, or will ever be.