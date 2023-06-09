London (CNN) — The UK government plans to scrap its windfall tax on oil and gas companies if energy prices fall below certain levels, abolishing a levy that has raised around £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) since it was introduced a year ago.

The country’s finance ministry announced Friday that it would repeal the 35% additional tax on firms’ profits if the average price of oil and gas fell to, or below, $71.40 per barrel for oil and £0.54 ($0.68) per therm for gas.