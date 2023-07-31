The UK will drill for more oil and gas in the North Sea

Protestors gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on July 25, ahead of a legal challenge from climate campaign groups over the government's opening of a new round of oil and gas extraction licensing in the North Sea.

 Tom Pilgrim/PA Images/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The UK government has announced plans to allow a big expansion of drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea in a move that environmental activists have described as a taking a “wrecking ball” to the country’s climate commitments.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that he hoped the plans would provide the UK with domestically-sourced energy while it transitions to a net zero economy by 2050.