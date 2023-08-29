The UK economy still can’t cope with the consequences of Brexit

Queues of vehicles at the Port of Dover in England seen in July.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The UK government has delayed health and safety checks on food imports from the European Union for the fifth time in three years amid fears that the extra controls will push up food prices and disrupt vital supplies.

The latest foot-dragging demonstrates that Britain is still struggling to come to terms with the painful consequences of leaving the European Union in January 2020, which has piled costs on UK businesses and weighed on trade, investment and, ultimately, economic growth.