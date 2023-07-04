New York (CNN) — The war over “Taco Tuesday” may be heating up now, but its origins date back several decades.

Regional chain Taco John’s owns the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, and last week it responded to a lawsuit from Taco Bell that aims to cancel the trademark. Wyoming-based Taco John’s said Taco Bell’s lawsuit is filled with “statements of opinion to which no response is required, including that Tuesday is a mediocre day of the week.”