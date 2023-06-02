The Senate just passed the debt ceiling bill. Here’s what happens next

The US Treasury Department building is seen here in Washington, DC, on January 19.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The faucets at the US Department of the Treasury are set to turn back on after nearly five months of frozen pipes.

In a vote on Thursday evening, the Senate approved a measure to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025. President Joe Biden is expected to swiftly sign the bill into law to avert the United States’ first-ever default on its debt.