The rising cost of shelter represented 90% of last month’s inflation

A subdivision has replaced the once rural landscape on July 19 in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois. With homeowners reluctant to sell their homes and give up their existing low mortgage rates the demand for new homes has spiked.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The latest Consumer Price Index shows that shelter costs contributed 90% of total inflation last month — but there’s a sharp turnaround ahead, say economic researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Housing makes up the largest chunk of CPI, and that measurement, known as shelter inflation, is expected to cool this year and might even go negative next year, according to the researchers.