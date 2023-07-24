Los Angeles (CNN) — Lazarus Limo usually starts his day at 10 a.m. ET, driving passengers and delivering food for Uber around Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“I tend to set a minimum target of how much I should get by the end of the day. As soon as I get my target, that’s it; I’m done for the day,” he said. His goal is usually to make between $200 and $300 and, depending on the day, achieving it may take him between 8 and 10 hours, he told CNN.