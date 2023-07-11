The number of small firms raising prices fell to the lowest level since March 2021

The number of small businesses saying they raised their prices fell in June to its lowest level since March 2021, according to a survey released Tuesday by the National Federation of Independent Business.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The number of small businesses saying they raised their prices fell in June to its lowest level since March 2021, according to a survey released Tuesday by the National Federation of Independent Business.

The share of respondents who reported higher prices dropped by three points last month to 29%, “still a very inflationary level but trending down,” the report showed.