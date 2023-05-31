The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy

People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists’ predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.

Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.