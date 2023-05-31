The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy By Alicia Wallace, CNN May 31, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists’ predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Economists were expecting 9.375 million job openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Records: Madison police called to Lush 30 times in 6 months before deadly shooting Man flees Monona officer on Beltline at more than 100 mph, police say Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Car-van crash in northwestern Wisconsin kills 2, injures 12 others, including 3 critically Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say Latest News WATCH: Looking back at May In the 608 Protesters rally in support of six-year-old boy killed in La Crosse Co. Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Not guilty plea entered for man charged in Oregon Rotary Bike Trail sexual assault Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say More News