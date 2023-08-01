The number of available jobs in the US just fell to its lowest level in more than two years

Attendees at a career fair at a community college in Bolivia, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Job openings in the United States fell in June to their lowest level since April 2021, according to the latest labor turnover data published Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of available jobs dropped for the second straight month, measuring a seasonally adjusted 9.582 million, or 1.6 jobs per job seeker.