(CNN) — The New York Times will shut down its sports desk and shift its daily coverage of athletes and teams to The Athletic, the newspaper announced Monday.

The decision to dismantle The Times’ long-standing Sports desk comes as the paper aims to provide a “greater abundance of sports coverage than ever before,” New York Times Chairman A.G. Sulzerberg and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien announced in a memo Monday. The closure will allow the paper to maximize both The Times’ and The Athletic’s respective newsrooms, they said.