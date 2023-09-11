The MGM Resorts is operational after cybersecurity issue

The Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, is seen here on July 28. MGM Resorts has shut down some of its systems as a result of a “cybersecurity issue.”

 Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — MGM Resorts has shut down some of its systems as a result of a “cybersecurity issue,” according to a company social media post on Monday.

Late Tuesday, the company posted an update, saying that its resorts’ dining, entertainment, and gaming “are currently operational.” The statement also thanked guests for their patience, saying “our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms.”