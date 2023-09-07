(CNN) — Party City exited bankruptcy on Wednesday after a US judge signed off on the retailer’s reorganization plans.

The plan cancels nearly $1 billion of Party City’s debt, and while some of Party City’s nearly 800 US stores will close due to the bankruptcy agreement, the majority will stay open, according to the company. In a statement, Party City said it had renegotiated many of its leases and exited “less productive locations.” That means many of Party City’s workers will stay employed. The company had approximately 6,400 full-time and 10,100 part-time workers as of 2021.

Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to reporting