The King's coronation brought in far fewer viewers than the Queen's funeral

Members of the public inside Truro Cathedral watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, in Truro, England.

 Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

More than 20 million people in the United Kingdom tuned in to watch King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, but the ceremony attracted far fewer British viewers than his mother's funeral last year.

Average viewing figures for the two-hour service at Westminster Abbey — the main part of the Saturday ceremony during which the King was crowned — reached 18.8 million, according to data provided by the UK Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (Barb).