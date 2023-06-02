Washington, DC (CNN) — The US labor market picked up momentum in May, once again defying expectations of a slowdown. But Federal Reserve officials are still likely to suspend rate hikes in their upcoming policy meeting because of broader trends pointing to a weakened economy later in the year.

The debate over suspending rate increases or hiking yet again later this month has remained intense, and May’s robust jobs report certainly makes it even more difficult to decipher what’s going on in the economy, but there seems to be enough of an argument for Fed officials to defend a pause, or a “skip,” in rate increases when they meet on June 13-14.