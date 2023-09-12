The iPhone 15 and five other takeaways from Apple’s ‘wonderlust’ event

(CNN) — Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup along with other, major updates during its September keynote event it called “wonderlust” Tuesday. l

The company confirmed rumors that it will switch to USB-C from its proprietary Lightning charging cable with the iPhone 15. Apple also announced its updated Appwle Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches, with new colors and features.

–CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke, Jennifer Korn and Aditi Sangal contributed reporting.