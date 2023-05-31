The Ford Bronco is being recalled because people may get ‘discouraged’ trying to use the seatbelts

A 2021 Ford Bronco (foreground) and a 2021 Ford Ranger (background) go through assembly at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on June 14, 2021 in Wayne, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Ever have a car with a difficult-to-reach seatbelt? This recall is for you.

Ford is having to recall 176,000 of its Ford Bronco SUVs, model years 2021 to 2023, because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that drivers and front seat passengers can have difficulty reaching the metal portion of the belt when it is in the retracted position.