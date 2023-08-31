The Fed’s preferred inflation measure stayed high in July — and consumers are continuing to spend

Shoppers carry retail bags along the Magnificent Mile shopping district in Chicago on Aug. 15. US retail sales rose in July by more than forecast, suggesting consumers still have the wherewithal to sustain the economic expansion.

 Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — US inflation may have remained elevated in July, but consumers just wanted to have some fun.

New Commerce Department data released Thursday showed that consumer spending jumped 0.8% last month as shoppers shelled out for restaurants, live shows, toys, games and recreational equipment.