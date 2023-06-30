The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose just 0.1% last month

People eat at tables on the sidewalk outside Prince St. Pizza on June 25 in New York City.

 Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled off last month, and consumers reined in some spending as the economy slows, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.8% for the 12 months ended in May, which was down from the revised 4.3% annual increase seen in April. It marks the lowest level since April 2021. On monthly basis, prices were up a mere 0.1%.