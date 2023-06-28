New York (CNN) — The Federal Reserve is set to release the results from its annual bank stress test on Wednesday after US markets close. The tests, born out of the Great Recession, are undertaken in order to determine if the nation’s largest banks can withstand a severe economic downturn.

The results will be especially scrutinized this year, after the collapse of three US banks sent shockwaves through the global banking system. But it’s unlikely the stress tests will reveal bank vulnerabilities that could prevent a future bank failure, said Francisco Covas, head of research at the Bank Policy Institute, a trade group representing many of the country’s largest banks.