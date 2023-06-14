The Fed holds rates steady, pausing its rate-hiking campaign

The Federal Reserve would pause its historic rate-hiking campaign as it waits for the effects to trickle further through the economy.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would pause its historic rate-hiking campaign as it waits for the effects to trickle further through the economy, but signaled that additional rate hikes are likely this year.

The vote to skip a rate increase this meeting was unanimous.