The Fed hikes interest rates by a quarter point and hints at another increase this year

Fed Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on June 14, in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday, lifting interest rates to their highest level in 22 years.

It’s the 11th rate increase since the Fed began to lift rates in March 2022 to battle inflation, and comes just one month after the central bank hit pause in order to assess the state of the economy.