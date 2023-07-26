The Fed hikes interest rates by a quarter point and hints at another increase this year By Bryan Mena, CNN Jul 26, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fed Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on June 14, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday, lifting interest rates to their highest level in 22 years.It’s the 11th rate increase since the Fed began to lift rates in March 2022 to battle inflation, and comes just one month after the central bank hit pause in order to assess the state of the economy.Fed officials have said recently there is more work to be done on inflation, signaling one more rate hike this year.This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'I keep seeing his face on the floor in blood': Man killed son over 25 cents, complaint alleges Madison-area Marine one of three Marines found dead in car in North Carolina Madison man arrested on child pornography charges John D. Firkus Local law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding for Speed Awareness Day Latest News Rep. Van Orden introduces bill to fund more NTSB rail inspectors Eau Claire School District named in gender identity lawsuit No one hurt in overnight house fire in Beloit Wednesday morning's top news and weather headlines In the 608: Two more chances for Concerts on the Square this 40th season More News