The European Central Bank takes rates to a record high and signals the end of hikes

The ECB has implemented a series of rate rises since July 2022 in a bid to curb inflation.

 Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

London (CNN) — The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4% Thursday and hinted it was done with its protracted campaign of rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation.

The central bank has now raised its main interest rate at 10 consecutive meetings, taking it to the highest level since the launch of the euro currency in 1999. The next step is to keep borrowing costs at that level, the ECB suggested.