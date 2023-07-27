The European Central Bank hikes rates to historic high but hints it could pause

The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, pictured in May 2023

 Andre Pain/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday but hinted it could pause at its next meeting, as data points to a deepening economic downturn in the 20 countries that use the euro.

The ECB hiked the benchmark rate in the euro area to 3.75%, which matches the highest rate since the launch of the euro currency in 1999. Borrowing costs were previously jacked up this high only in October 2000.