‘The Equalizer 3’ tops the US box office on opening weekend

Denzel Washington in "The Equalizer 3"

 Stefano Montesi/Sony Pictures

New York (CNN) — “The Equalizer 3,” Denzel Washington’s third go as brooding assassin Robert McCall, debuted at the top of the US box office this weekend, raking in $34.5 million.

Globally, the film raked in $60.6 million, according to Comscore. Audiences have given it a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.