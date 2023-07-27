The Dow is sinking, jeopardizing what could be its longest run since 1897

New York (CNN) — The Dow slipped on Thursday, putting the blue-chip index on pace to snap a 13-day winning streak.

The Dow fell 200 points, or 0.6%. That comes after the Dow on Thursday morning looked on track to close higher for a 14th consecutive session, which would have marked its longest run of consecutive gains since May 1897.