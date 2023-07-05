The debate over pausing at the Fed was intense, minutes show

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 21.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Fed officials vigorously debated whether to hike rates again or hold them steady, according to minutes from the most recent meeting, released Wednesday.

When the dust settled, officials came to a consensus and voted unanimously to pause the central bank’s most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades — allowing them time to reassess the economy and the effects of banking stresses on credit availability.