The big numbers that make up the pending auto strike

The number of UAW members at the three companies: 57,000 at Ford, 46,000 at GM and about 42,000 at Stellantis.

 Amy O'Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is threatening to go on strike Friday against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the automaker that makes vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands. If that happens, it would be the first time in its history that it struck all three unionized automakers at the same time. While only a handful of plants will be on strike at first, that could disrupt operations at all three companies enough to bring their US auto production to a halt.

These are the big numbers that make up the pending strike.