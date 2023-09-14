The big numbers that make up the auto strike

The number of UAW members at the three companies: 57,000 at Ford, 46,000 at GM and about 42,000 at Stellantis.

 Amy O'Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is officially on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the automaker that makes vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands. It’s the first time in its history that it struck all three unionized automakers at the same time. While only a handful of plants are on strike at first, the UAW has said it stands ready to expand to more plants in the days and weeks ahead in order to increase pressure on the automakers.

These are the big numbers that make up the strike.