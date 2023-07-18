The battle for the ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark is over

The battle over the "Taco Tuesday" trademark is coming to an end.

 John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Taco John’s, the regional chain that has “Taco Tuesday” trademarked, announced Tuesday that it’s ending its fight in defending the phrase and will “abandon” it because it doesn’t want to pay the legal fees that come with a fight against Taco Bell.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a statement