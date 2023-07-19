The 5 biggest takeaways from Netflix’s earnings report

Netflix had some reason to celebrate on July 19, with the streaming giant releasing a smash earnings report after implementing its long-anticipated plans to clamp down on password sharing.

(CNN) — Hollywood is in a state of absolute agony, but Netflix had some reason to celebrate on Wednesday, with the streaming giant releasing a smash earnings report after implementing its long-anticipated plans to clamp down on password sharing. It wasn’t all good news, though, and Wall Street remained disappointed.

Here are some of the key highlights: