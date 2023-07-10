Thames Water secures $962 million from investors but says it will need more

The head office of Thames Water in Reading, UK

 Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Sipa US/Reuters

London (CNN) — Investors in Thames Water have agreed to put an extra £750 million ($962 million) of equity funding into the troubled utility to hold off a temporary takeover by the government. The amount is less than the company was hoping to raise.

Britain’s biggest water company said Monday that shareholders would provide the additional cash to support a turnaround plan running to March 2025 but warned that “significant additional funding” would be needed beyond that date.