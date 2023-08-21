Teva to pay $225 million fine and divest cholesterol drug to settle price-fixing charges

Boxes of tablets, produced by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., sit on a pharmacy counter in this arranged photograph in London on December 29, 2016.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay more than $200 million in fines and divest a key generic drug treating cholesterol to settle price-fixing charges from the US Department of Justice, the agency announced Monday.

The settlement is the largest penalty paid “for a domestic antitrust cartel,” the DOJ said in a statement. The core drug involved and that will be divested to a third party was pravastatin, a widely used cholesterol medication.