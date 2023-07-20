Tesla wants to turn its Berlin factory into Europe’s biggest car plant

The Tesla factory in Grünheide, Germany, pictured on July 17.

 Sean Gallup/Getty Images

London/Berlin (CNN) — Tesla has lodged an application to double the production capacity of its plant near Berlin to 1 million electric vehicles a year.

The world’s biggest maker of battery-powered electric cars also wants the plant — located about 30 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of the German capital — to manufacture more battery cells.